Logan Morrison: Contacted by Boston
Morrison and the Red Sox have had discussions recently, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Red Sox, in search of a power bat for the middle of their order, prefer to sign J.D. Martinez, with Morrison representing a fallback option. The 30-year-old Morrison had a breakthrough in 2017, blasting a career-high 38 home runs and .869 OPS.
