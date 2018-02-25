Play

Minnesota has shown interest in signing Morrison, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota could put Morrison in the DH spot for regular at-bats (and give him spot starts at first base), but his acquisition would then could the outlook for Kennys Vargas, Robbie Grossman and potentially Miguel Sano (if he's limited to DH due to his recovery from a leg injury).

