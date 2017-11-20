Logan Verrett: To play in South Korea
Verrett signed with the NC Dinos in South Korea, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
He was removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster in September, and instead of going to Triple-A and trying to pitch his way back to the majors, he opted for a stable job overseas. The 27-year-old righty has a 4.62 ERA in 150 MLB innings.
