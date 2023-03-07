Cain confirmed this week to Andy McCullough of The Athletic that he is retired from baseball.

Cain added that he will return to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City this summer for an official retirement ceremony. The 36-year-old was cut loose by the Brewers last June after batting just .179/.231/.234 across his first 43 games (156 plate appearances) to open the 2022 campaign. He won a World Series with KC in 2015 and will finish with 1,220 career hits and 190 stolen bases spread over parts of 13 major-league seasons.