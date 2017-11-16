Lorenzo Cain: Dismisses qualifying offer
Cain rejected the Royals' qualifying offer and has officially become a free agent, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Cain was expected to decline the club's offer, and now that he has, the 31-year-old will test the free-agent market. He's likely looking for a multi-year deal after spending the past seven seasons in Kansas City. During the 2017 campaign, he slashed .300/.363/.440 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI.
