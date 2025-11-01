default-cbs-image
Gilbreath cleared waivers Friday and elected free agency, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Gilbreath spent the vast majority of his time pitching in Triple-A this season, turning in a 7.59 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 42.2 innings at Albuquerque. Between his poor minor-league performance and the fact that he's pitched just two innings in the big leagues over the past two seasons, the 29-year-old southpaw will almost certainly have to settle for a minor-league contract during the offseason.

