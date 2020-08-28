site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Luis Avilan: Released by Yankees
Avilan (shoulder) was released by the Yankees on Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Manager Aaron Boone said he hopes the team can sign Avilan back, but they are dealing with a roster crunch and Avilan was on the shelf with shoulder inflammation.
