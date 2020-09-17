site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: luis-garcia-granted-release-by-rangers | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Luis Garcia: Granted release by Rangers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia cleared waivers and was granted his release Thursday.
Garcia was designated for assignment after posting inconsistent results in the majors this season. He'll now be free to sign elsewhere prior to the end of the regular season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read