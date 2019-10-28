Luis Garcia: Refuses assignment to minors
Garcia became a free agent Monday after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Garcia's 4.35 ERA in 62 innings for the Angels this season was decent enough, though his 5.94 ERA suggests he overachieved. The veteran will enter the 2020 season at 33 years old and isn't be a lock for a big-league roster spot.
