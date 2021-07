Garcia was released from his minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Garcia inked a minor-league deal with New York in February but didn't see any time with the big club. In 17.1 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the right-hander posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB along with 11 saves.