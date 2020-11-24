site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Luis Perdomo: Cut loose by Padres
RotoWire Staff
The Padres released Perdomo (elbow) on Monday.
Perdomo is set to miss the entire 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Once healthy, the 27-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract with another organization.
