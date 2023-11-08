Severino (oblique) has progressed to throwing in his rehab process and is feeling good, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
A high-grade oblique strain forced Severino to miss the final month of the season. The 29-year-old free agent posted a 6.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 89.1 frames in 2023, but his progress in rehab has apparently been encouraging enough to draw interest from a handful of teams.
