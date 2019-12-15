Madison Bumgarner: Heading to Arizona
Bumgarner agreed Sunday with the Diamondbacks on a five-year, $85 million deal, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Bumgarner had been linked to a number of teams since the season ended but the Diamondbacks emerged as a surprise suitor. After spending the first 11 seasons of his career in San Francisco, Bumgarner will now stick in the NL West as he heads into his 30s. Bumgarner posted a career-worst 3.90 ERA in 2019 but will still provide a major boost to a young and promising rotation that also includes Robbie Ray and Zac Gallen.
