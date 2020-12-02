Franco will be non-tendered by the Royals on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Franco was expected to command a fairly sizable contract during arbitration, so Kansas City will elect to part ways with the third baseman instead during an offseason in which teams are expected to be financially conscious. The 28-year-old had a .778 OPS with eight home runs and 38 RBI during his first season with the Royals in 2020, and he'll likely be able to find another starting job at the hot corner next season.