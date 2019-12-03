Play

Maikel Franco: Let go

Franco was non-tendered by the Phillies on Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Franco struggled at the dish in 2019, as he hit just .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBI over 123 contests after batting .270 with 22 homers and 68 RBI in 2018. He'll aim to redeem himself elsewhere after being cut loose by the Phillies.

