Franco is negotiating a contract with the Orioles and is expected to sign with the team, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Mets and Braves were among the other teams that have been linked to Franco since he was non-tendered by the Royals earlier in the winter, but Baltimore can present the 28-year-old with the clearest path to a full-time role. The Orioles' currently projected starter at third base, Rio Ruiz, finished with a lackluster .713 OPS in 2020, 65 points below the mark Franco posted with Kansas City. Franco's deal with Baltimore could be finalized as soon as Sunday.