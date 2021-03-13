Franco could sign a contract over the weekend, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Franco was non-tendered by Kansas City in early December but has drawn some interest in free agency. He was linked to the Orioles and Mets earlier in the offseason, but Atlanta has recently joined the list of interested clubs as he reportedly nears a decision. With just under three weeks remaining until Opening Day, it's not yet clear whether the 28-year-old will have enough time to build up for the start of the regular season.