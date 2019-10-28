Manny Banuelos: Heading to free agency
Banuelos was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and will become a minor-league free agent at the end of the World Series.
Banuelos pitched in the big leagues in 2019 for the first time since 2015 but did very little to suggest that he deserved another chance. In 50.2 innings of work, he posted a 6.93 ERA, striking out 18.7 percent of opposing batters while walking 14.0 percent.
