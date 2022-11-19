The Pirates declined to tender Banuelos a contract for 2023, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
After Banuelos was designated for assignment Tuesday, the writing was already on the wall. Banuelos underwent Tommy John surgery early on in his major-league career and has battled elbow and shoulder trouble since. He's also spent some time overseas.
