Manny Machado: Details of White Sox offer emerge
Machado has received an eight-year offer from the White Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal is reported to be worth $250 million, per Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital.
The White Sox reportedly made a long-term offer to Machado at the beginning of January, and it's unclear if that offer was for eight years or if they've increased it to eight years. In any event, the term of the contract indicates the seriousness of Chicago's pursuit of Machaco, who would fill a large hole on the left side of the infield. Machado's camp is also engaged with the Phillies, who remain in the hunt for Bryce Harper.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...