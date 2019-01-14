Machado has received an eight-year offer from the White Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal is reported to be worth $250 million, per Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital.

The White Sox reportedly made a long-term offer to Machado at the beginning of January, and it's unclear if that offer was for eight years or if they've increased it to eight years. In any event, the term of the contract indicates the seriousness of Chicago's pursuit of Machaco, who would fill a large hole on the left side of the infield. Machado's camp is also engaged with the Phillies, who remain in the hunt for Bryce Harper.