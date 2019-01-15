The White Sox claim they have not moved off a seven-year offer to Machado, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

That claim was backed up by Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the man who reported the White Sox's original offer to Machado nearly two weeks ago. An ESPN report circulated Monday that the offer was bumped up to eight years with a separate report from Z101 Digital indicating the dollar value to be at $250 million. To recap, Chicago is standing by its original seven-year offer and have not divulged the salary involved.