Manny Machado: White Sox deny eight-year offer
The White Sox claim they have not moved off a seven-year offer to Machado, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
That claim was backed up by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the man who reported the White Sox's original offer to Machado nearly two weeks ago. An ESPN report circulated Monday that the offer was bumped up to eight years with a separate report from Z101 Digital indicating the dollar value to be at $250 million. To recap, Chicago is standing by its original seven-year offer and has not divulged the salary involved.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...