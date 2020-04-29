Ramirez said Wednesday in an interview with Mark Buckton of The Taiwan Times that he hopes to resume his playing career in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. "My goal for 2020, is to find a roster spot in the CPBL," Ramirez says. "I have been itching to get back in the batter's box and be able to compete again."

The 47-year-old Ramirez is nearly a decade removed from his last MLB action and hasn't played professional ball anywhere since 2017, but that apparently hasn't deterred him from making another comeback attempt. Ramirez has previous experience in the CPBL after spending part of the 2013 season with the EDA Rhinos, with whom he batted .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBI before leaving the club. Given his status as a former star in North America, Ramirez believes his return to Taiwan would give more exposure to the CPBL, the only baseball league in the world currently playing games amid the coronavirus pandemic.