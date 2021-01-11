Ramirez, who had previously signed a one-year deal in August with the Australian Baseball League's Sydney Blue Sox, was released by the club Monday.

The Blue Sox cited "the uncertainty of the season and the ongoing medical issue" as the reason behind the decision to cut the 48-year-old Ramirez, who was expected to serve as a player-coach in 2021. Ramirez retired from MLB in 2011 shortly after receiving a 100-game ban for testing positive for a banned substance, but he's staged multiple comeback attempts over the past decade in smaller leagues around the globe.