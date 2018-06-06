Rzepczynski was cut by the Mariners on Wednesday.

After being designated for assignment Friday, Rzepczynski was let go following 18 appearances in the big leagues this season. He accrued a 9.39 ERA and 2.87 WHIP with a 10:9 K:BB over 7.2 innings out of the bullpen. Rzepczynski has already been a part of seven different teams over the course of his career.

