Marc Rzepczynski: Released by Seattle
Rzepczynski was cut by the Mariners on Wednesday.
After being designated for assignment Friday, Rzepczynski was let go following 18 appearances in the big leagues this season. He accrued a 9.39 ERA and 2.87 WHIP with a 10:9 K:BB over 7.2 innings out of the bullpen. Rzepczynski has already been a part of seven different teams over the course of his career.
