Marcell Ozuna: Gets qualifying offer
Ozuna was given a qualifying offer by the Cardinals on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The draft-pick penalty which will now be attached to Ozuna could potentially compel him to accept the offer. He's a good hitter but not an elite one, having posted a wRC+ above 110 just once in the last five seasons, so teams could be hesitant to give up a pick to sign him to a long-term deal heading into his age-29 season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Sitting for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Blasts 29th home run•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Sole run producer in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks 27th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Breaks 0-for-13 stretch with homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...