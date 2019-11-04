Marcell Ozuna: Gets qualifying offer

Ozuna was given a qualifying offer by the Cardinals on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The draft-pick penalty which will now be attached to Ozuna could potentially compel him to accept the offer. He's a good hitter but not an elite one, having posted a wRC+ above 110 just once in the last five seasons, so teams could be hesitant to give up a pick to sign him to a long-term deal heading into his age-29 season.