Marco Hernandez: Returns to Boston
Hernandez signed a contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez finds himself back with the Red Sox shortly after being non-tendered by the team. The 27-year-old appeared in a career-high 61 games for Boston in 2019, finishing with a .250/.279/.338 slash line in 155 plate appearances. He should compete for a utility infield role in 2020.
