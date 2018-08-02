Molina was suspended for the rest of the 2018 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Molina was released by the Mets in July and helps explain why the 23-year-old has failed to latch on with another organization. His suspension will end at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign, so he should be able to find a club heading into next year, though a 6.94 ERA in the minors this past season won't help.