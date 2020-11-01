The Mets extended Stroman a one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer Sunday.
Though Stroman will have the option of accepting the qualifying offer, the right-hander is expected to hit the open market in pursuit of a longer-term contract. Stroman missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a muscle tear in his left calf during summer camp before opting out of the remainder of the campaign in early August. The 29-year-old owns a 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 over 849.1 career big-league innings.