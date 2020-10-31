Stroman is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Mets ahead of Sunday's deadline, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This season's qualifying offer is a one-year deal worth $18.9 million. With the uncertainty surrounding the presumably depressed market this offseason, there's a chance Stroman accepts the offer, though he's reportedly expected to decline in search of long-term stability, granting the Mets draft-pick compensation. Stroman's stock on the open market is somewhat difficult to predict, as he posted and ERA of 3.22 or better in two of his last three seasons but had a 5.54 ERA in the other year and skipped 2020 entirely after electing to opt out.