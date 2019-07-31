Mariners' Aaron Fletcher: Dealt to Seattle

Fletcher was traded from the Nationals to the Mariners in exchange for Hunter Strickland, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

A 23-year-old left-handed reliever, Fletcher has had an excellent season across stops at Low-A, High-A and Double-A. He has logged a 1.79 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.