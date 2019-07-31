Mariners' Aaron Fletcher: Dealt to Seattle
Fletcher was traded from the Nationals to the Mariners in exchange for Hunter Strickland, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
A 23-year-old left-handed reliever, Fletcher has had an excellent season across stops at Low-A, High-A and Double-A. He has logged a 1.79 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Can Jesus Aguilar find regular playing time in Tampa? Chris Towers rounds up the trade deadline...
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal