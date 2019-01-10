Knapp signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners.

Knapp began his career with the Marlins' organization, but he was released after hitting just .247 with 13 extra-base hits in 283 at-bats between Low-A and High-A. He'll now look to carve out a role in the Mariners' organization, though being a 24-year-old with no experience above High-A hardly makes him a noteworthy prospect.

