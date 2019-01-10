Mariners' Aaron Knapp: Heads to Seattle on MiLB deal
Knapp signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners.
Knapp began his career with the Marlins' organization, but he was released after hitting just .247 with 13 extra-base hits in 283 at-bats between Low-A and High-A. He'll now look to carve out a role in the Mariners' organization, though being a 24-year-old with no experience above High-A hardly makes him a noteworthy prospect.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...