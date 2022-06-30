Toro went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Toro's pair of doubles pushed his tally in that category to nine on the season, a bright spot in his otherwise dismal .178/.226/.337 slash line. The 25-year-old has reached safely in five straight games, however, and nearly half (17) of his 36 hits have gone for extra bases.