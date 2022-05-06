Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays.
Frazier isn't known for his power, but he brought Seattle to within a run with a solo blast to right field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his first of the campaign and his first extra-base hit of any type since April 26. Frazier is slashing .233/.295/.330 through 112 plate appearances this season.
