Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Frazier made plenty of noise out of the leadoff spot, generating only his second multi-hit effort in the last 11 games. The 30-year-old's .243/.308/.346 slash line is still below his standards, but his 13.7 percent strikeout rate remains in line with his career norms.