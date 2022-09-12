Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday.

The stellar performance at the plate was a prototypical one in past seasons for Frazier, whose current .242/.309/.317 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired. However, the veteran's prolific day Sunday pushed his triple tally on the season to four, and he's now just one steal away from tying the career-high 10 he recorded in 2021 while splitting time between the Pirates and Padres.