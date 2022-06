Frazier went 0-for-2 with three walks in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Frazier was a thorn in the side of the Angels from the bottom of the order, although he wasn't able to cross the plate on any of his three trips on the basepaths. The busy night offensively was a welcome sight for the veteran, who entered the game with an abysmal .129/.156/.129 slash line over his previous 10 games.