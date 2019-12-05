Mariners' Adam Hill: Headed to Seattle
Hill was traded to the Mariners on Thursday in exchange for catcher Omar Narvaez, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hill was traded to the Brewers last offseason as part of a deal that sent Keon Broxton to the Mets, and he will have another change of scenery in 2020. The 22-year-old saw a solid workload for Low-A Wisconsin last season, pitching 121.2 innings with a 3.92 ERA and a 109:55 K:BB. He's likely still not very close to making his major-league debut, but the right-hander has been developing well as a starter.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Offseason Tracker: Hamels, Bundy on move
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...