Mariners' Adam Hill: Headed to Seattle

Hill was traded to the Mariners on Thursday in exchange for catcher Omar Narvaez, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hill was traded to the Brewers last offseason as part of a deal that sent Keon Broxton to the Mets, and he will have another change of scenery in 2020. The 22-year-old saw a solid workload for Low-A Wisconsin last season, pitching 121.2 innings with a 3.92 ERA and a 109:55 K:BB. He's likely still not very close to making his major-league debut, but the right-hander has been developing well as a starter.