Warren was dealt to Seattle in exchange for international bonus pool money on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Mariners acquired a second reliever in the span of an hour after trading for Zach Duke from the Twins earlier. Warren has missed some time due to a back injury this year, but has appeared in 24 games for the Yankees nonetheless. Across 30 innings, he's logged a 2.70 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 37:12 K:BB, though he has allowed six earned runs in 10 innings of relief this month. Look for him to take on a sixth- or seventh-inning role with the Mariners.