Mariners' Adam Warren: Traded to Mariners
Warren was dealt to Seattle in exchange for international bonus pool money on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Mariners acquired a second reliever in the span of an hour after trading for Zach Duke from the Twins earlier. Warren has missed some time due to a back injury this year, but has appeared in 24 games for the Yankees nonetheless. Across 30 innings, he's logged a 2.70 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 37:12 K:BB, though he has allowed six earned runs in 10 innings of relief this month. Look for him to take on a sixth- or seventh-inning role with the Mariners.
More News
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Brought back from disabled list Monday•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Could be activated Monday•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Won't be activated over weekend•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Struggles in first rehab appearance•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Will throw off mound Monday•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Throwing off flat ground•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start