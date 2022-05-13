site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-adrian-sampson-claimed-by-mariners | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Adrian Sampson: Claimed by Mariners
By
RotoWire Staff
May 13, 2022
at
5:10 pm ET
•
1 min read
Sampson was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.
Sampson was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, and he'll report to Triple-A Tacoma now that he's been claimed by Seattle. Over five Triple-A starts this year, he's posted a 3.66 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/03/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/26/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read