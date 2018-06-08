Mariners' Alex Colome: Falters against former teammates

Colome allowed two earned runs on two hits and a hit batsman over one inning in a win over the Rays on Thursday. He struck out one.

Last week, Colome had stymied his former squad while earning a pair of holds at Safeco Field, but it was a different story Thursday. Brought on with Wilson Ramos at second and none out in the ninth, Colome promptly retired Matt Duffy and the debuting Jake Bauers on a groundout and strikeout, respectively, before plunking Carlos Gomez. A Mallex Smith single later, Johnny Field touched Colome up for a bases-clearing two-bagger that brought the Rays within a run. Colome was subsequently able to close out the win by retiring Daniel Robertson on a game-ending roller to third, but the two runs he surrendered marked the first blemishes on his Mariners resume across five appearances.