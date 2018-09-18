Colome (illness) picked up his 28th hold of the season Monday against the Astros, striking out one across a perfect inning.

Colome ended up missing just one game with an illness. The 29-year-old reliever owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB across 65 innings of relief with the Rays and Mariners this season. He'll continue to fill a setup role for Seattle down the stretch with Edwin Diaz locked in as the closer.