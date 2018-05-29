Mariners' Alex Colome: Grabs first hold Monday

Colome recorded his first hold in a win over the Rangers on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a hit, was charged with a balk and recorded two strikeouts.

The recent trade acquisition had gotten right to work in his new digs Sunday, recording a save on a day when Edwin Diaz was unavailable due to having pitched four times in the prior five days. Monday, Colome was deployed in what is expected to be his much more frequent slotting, that of a setup option ahead of Diaz. He played his role effectively, working around a single and a balk to close out the eighth with a strikeout of Shin-Soo Choo. Having been used as a full-time closer while in Tampa, Monday's hold was Colome's first of the season.