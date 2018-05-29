Mariners' Alex Colome: Grabs first hold Monday
Colome recorded his first hold in a win over the Rangers on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a hit, was charged with a balk and recorded two strikeouts.
The recent trade acquisition had gotten right to work in his new digs Sunday, recording a save on a day when Edwin Diaz was unavailable due to having pitched four times in the prior five days. Monday, Colome was deployed in what is expected to be his much more frequent slotting, that of a setup option ahead of Diaz. He played his role effectively, working around a single and a balk to close out the eighth with a strikeout of Shin-Soo Choo. Having been used as a full-time closer while in Tampa, Monday's hold was Colome's first of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start