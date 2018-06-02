Mariners' Alex Colome: Grabs hold against old squad

Colome was credited with his second hold in Friday's extra-innings win over the Rays, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

Colome encountered his former Rays teammates for the first time and breezed through his one frame on 10 pitches, eight of which he threw for strikes. The Mariners looked well on their way to felling Tampa with a lethal late-inning 1-2 punch of Colome and Edwin Diaz before the latter blew a 3-2 lead in the ninth, but Colome's outing was certainly encouraging. He's now generated three consecutive scoreless efforts since arriving in Seattle, recording a save and a pair of holds during that stretch.