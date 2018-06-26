Mariners' Alex Colome: Mixed bag in June
Colome, who earned his eighth hold with a scoreless eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts against the Orioles on Monday, sports a 5.87 ERA across 7.2 innings over nine June appearances.
Colome has been more good than bad during the month, as the five earned runs he's allowed have come over three appearances. He's logged seven holds overall in June, although he was also charged with a blown save last Wednesday against the Yankees. Colome seems to be adjusting fairly well to a setup role behind closer Edwin Diaz, but it's worth noting he's seen increases in both flyball (22.7 percent to 37.0 percent) and hard contact rate (24.2 percent to 33.3 percent) since arriving from the Rays via trade on May 24.
