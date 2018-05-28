Mariners' Alex Colome: Notches first save in new digs
Colome made his Mariners debut in Sunday's win over the Twins, notching his 12th save by firing a perfect ninth inning.
Starter Mike Leake worked eight sparkling innings of one-run ball, and with the Mariners holding only a two-run advantage entering the ninth, the stage was set for a save situation. However, regular closer Edwin Diaz was unavailable after having worked four of the prior five days, which afforded Colome a chance to make a positive impression on his new teammates in his first game in a Seattle uniform. The 29-year-old came through with flying colors, needing only nine pitches to retire the potent trio of Brian Dozier, Max Kepler and Miguel Sano. Sunday's scenario -- wherein manager Scott Servais had the luxury of going to another accomplished closer when his usual stalwart ninth-inning option was unavailable -- exemplifies the current depth of the team's bullpen.
