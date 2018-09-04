Mariners' Alex Colome: Snags 25th hold
Colome recorded his 25th hold in a win over the Orioles on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.
Colome has been a mostly reliable setup option for manager Scott Servais, although he's prone to the occasional blowup. The 29-year-old had just allowed four runs (three earned) against the Athletics on Saturday, and he'd also been touched up for a pair of earned runs against the Dodgers on Aug. 18. However, Colome has settled in otherwise since the calendar flipped to July -- even factoring in the aforementioned hiccups, he's posted a 1.82 ERA, .217 BAA, 1.09 WHIP, 92.4 percent strand rate and 30.0 percent strikeout rate over the 24.2 innings encompassing his last 24 appearances.
