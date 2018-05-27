Mariners' Alex Colome: To be available Sunday

Colome will be in uniform and available for Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 29-year-old reliever is expected to primarily be utilized as a hard-throwing, right-handed setup man to closer Edwin Diaz. However, with an extensive track record as a ninth-inning option that includes 95 saves over the last two-plus seasons, Colome should certainly have occasional opportunities to close out victories when Diaz is unavailable.