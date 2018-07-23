Colome earned his 16th hold with a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts during a win over the White Sox on Sunday. He has a perfect ERA across 6.2 innings over seven appearances in July.

The early portion of Colome's tenure in Seattle was rocky to say the least, as he generated a 6.75 ERA over 10.2 innings in June, his first full month in a Mariners uniform. However, he's hit his stride as a setup man in the current month, and he's actually put together eight consecutive scoreless appearances dating back to his final June outing. Colome has whittled his ERA back down to 3.95 after it hit 4.86 as recently as June 27, and despite the hit his fantasy value took when he lost his closer's role in the trade from the Rays, he's partly made up for it by racking up holds at a healthy clip.