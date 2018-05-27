Mariners' Alex Colome: Will be available Sunday

Colome will be in uniform and available for Sunday's game against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 29-year-old reliever is expected to primarily be utilized as a hard-throwing, right-handed setup man to closer Edwin Diaz. However, with an extensive track record as a ninth-inning option that includes 95 saves over the last two-plus seasons, Colome should certainly have occasional opportunities to close out victories. In fact, manager Scott Servais said Colome would serve as the closer Sunday should a save situation arise due to Diaz not being available after pitching four of the last five days, per Greg Johns of MLB.com.